While other towns across the central west have recorded their hottest days of the year, Dubbo didn't managed to beat the top of 36.4 degrees it recorded on Thursday, January 6.
It did come close on December 26 when the Dubbo region recorded a top of 36.2 degrees.
It was looking like December 27 might have reached the new high, but was stopped short at just 35.7 degrees.
In 2021, Dubbo reached a top of 34.3 degrees in December, something 2022 beat comfortably.
Dubbo's hottest days of each month:
It looks like the hot weather is set to continue into the new year with a high of 37 degrees predicted for January 3. Only on Saturday, January 7 will the temperature allegedly drop below 30 degrees.
Dubbo had only seen a top of 6.4 millimeters of rain in December, with a high of 3.4 millimeters falling on December 8 until the last day of the year when an estimated 22 millimeters fell around 5pm, almost ruining party goers plans for New Years Eve.
In December 2021, Dubbo received a total of 73.4 millimeters of rain, something December 2022 was nowhere near.
When Orange recorded 28.9 degrees all the way back on February 10, it was not only the hottest day of that summer, but it would end up being the city's hottest day of 2022 - until this week, that is.
It took until the dying days of the year, but Orange now has a new title-holder for 2022: 29.8 degrees on Boxing Day.
Bathurst had a similar situation occur when a temperature reading of 31.7 degrees at 3pm on Boxing Day showed that it had taken out the hottest day of the year.
The 31 degrees recorded all the way back on January 2, 2022 had been the title-holder for hottest day this year.
With the year coming to a close, there is only one day left for the temperature to try and beat the heat wave that occurred in January, but at this stage it looks unlikely.
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport.
