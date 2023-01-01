Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News

Dubbo residents keep cool as temperatures soar over 30 degrees this summer

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
Updated January 1 2023 - 3:07pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alaia Glover munches on some watermelon in the hot weather. Picture Amy McIntyre

While other towns across the central west have recorded their hottest days of the year, Dubbo didn't managed to beat the top of 36.4 degrees it recorded on Thursday, January 6.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ciara Bastow

Ciara Bastow

Senior Journalist

Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.