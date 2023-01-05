Quasimoto has given Clint Lundholm and his team permission to dream.
Originally set as a Wellington Boot contender for the Dubbo trainer, Quasimoto is now just one big run away from the $2 million Gold Coast Magic Millions Classic.
Having produced two eye-catching performances at Newcastle and Wyong in his first two starts, the two-year-old Squamosa gelding will run in the $150,000 Gold Nugget at the Gold Coast on Saturday.
In what will be the biggest event of Lundholm's training career up to this point, the 33-year-old needs Quasimoto win to confirm a place in the $2 million main event while running second could be enough to land a spot.
Given he was a joint $2.80 favourite for Saturday's race on Thursday morning, Lundholm knows he's got a horse capable of taking him to the top.
"We're allowed to dream," Lundholm said.
"That's what you buy these horses for. You want to dream and you want a horse that can take you to it.
"We didn't think we'd be going to the Magics but if he is to perform and go well, who's to say a (Golden) Slipper isn't in his future?
"You keep that in the back of your mind. You're probably kidding yourself a little bit but you're allowed to dream.
"The goal from the start for me was the Wellington Boot and here we are contesting a Magic Millions race. It's very exciting."
A $46,000 Magic Millions purchase, Quasimoto is the underdog country galloper who has already gone stride-for-stride with top two-year-olds - many of which cost around the $1 million mark - from some of the biggest stables in the country.
He ran third on debut at Newcastle on November 27 behind Blanc De Blanc and Saltaire, with the latter then going on to win the Listed Nursery event at Randwick.
Quasimoto's second start came in the Magic Millions 2YO event at Wyong, a race Lundholm thought of at the time as his "grand final".
After overcoming a wide draw, the Dubbo hope powered home to finish second behind Sovereign Fund.
Sovereign Fund has since gone on to win at Doomben and is one of the top contenders for the Magic Millions crown.
"It's been pretty nerve-wracking," Lundholm said.
"You've got a nice horse there heading towards a massive race and competing with the big guns. We're pretty hopeful and the horse has proved he's good enough so let's hope he travels up good and turns up 100 per cent.
"I think he can give this race a shake on Saturday."
Lundholm's foreman, Todd Smith, left for the Gold Coast with Quasimoto on Wednesday while the trainer will fly up on Saturday morning.
"Now to be eye-balling a Magic Millions is a massive effort from the team," Lundholm said.
"If he travels up there well the ball is in his court. We've done all we can and we've got him there and we think he's a chance."
While Lundholm and his team are dreaming of a place in the $2 million feature on January 14, just getting to Saturday's event has been an achievement.
The fact Quasimoto is the early favourite for the Gold Nugget also proves anyone from anywhere, not just the very best stables, can get themselves a horse that can take them to the top.
"It feels amazing to be up there and competing against these guys with a horse that's favourite in such a high-profile race," Lundholm said.
"It comes back to the horse. We were lucky enough to purchase this fella and he's got the ability. Then it comes back to the team, who've put 110 per cent into him and he's proven he's good enough and now we're in it."
Group 1 winner Kerrin McEvoy, who rode Smooth Esprit to a Highway win for Lundholm last year, will take the ride on Quasimoto on Saturday.
The Gold Nugget jumps at 1.38pm.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
