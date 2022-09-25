Clint Lundholm was forced to be patient with Smooth Esprit but that approach was rewarded on Saturday with victory in a Highway Handicap.
Like so many others trainers around the state who have a horse that prefers more dry ground, it's been a frustrating few months for Lundholm as few surfaces have been in Smooth Esprit's favour.
It showed in July when the gelding finished 15th of 15 on a Heavy 8 at Rosehill and things weren't perfect next start when he ran sixth on a Soft 6 at the same track.
But on Saturday the Rosehill surface was rated a Good 4 and the real Smooth Esprit was on show in the $120,000 TAB Highway Handicap (1500m) victory.
"We were praying last night (Friday) the rain would stay away and it made all the difference. We just needed a nice track," Lundholm said after the win.
Saturday's result marked the second time Lundholm had won a Highway event in the city and post-race he paid credit to Smooth Esprit's owner and former trainer, Richard Jackson.
Someone based in a remote area between Walgett and Collarenebri, Jackson struggled to get Smooth Esprit to work a lot of the time so he made the decision to transfer him to Lundholm at the start of the year.
He won at Gunnedah and Dubbo in his first two starts after the switch and followed it up with a promising second-placed finish in an 1800m Highway.
That gave Jackson the confidence to keep Smooth Esprit in Dubbo following a seventeen-week spell.
The ongoing rain this year made success hard to come by, but Saturday's result took the six-year-old's record to three wins and four placings in 15 career starts.
Kerrin McEvoy produced a fine performance in the saddle during the win, sitting towards the front for much of the journey with the $10 hope before getting the space to kick clear of the pack.
He went on to win by just over half a length from King Of Spades ($9.50) and Mr Eighty Eight ($8.50).
"He's a big, nice horse to ride," said McEvoy, having ridden him in two previous Highways.
"Clint has been patient with him and he's done a good job just ticking him over.
"I rode him here first-up and it was a shorter trip and he just didn't like the ground ... he came here today with a better surface and a nice draw and he's a lovely big horse and he's as genuine as the day is long.
"He poked out and got in the clear and away he went."
Lundholm confirmed after the win he'd be returning to Sydney with Smooth Esprit, with an 1800m Highway on October 22 at Randwick the next target.
In more immediate goals, the Dubbo trainer will have two chances at Bathurst on Sunday.
Notabadidea will contest the $50,000 Bathurst Cup (1800m), which offers a shot at the $2 million Big Dance, while Niccourette will line up in the Bill Aspros Cup (1200m).
