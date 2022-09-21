Four Dubbo trainers have enjoyed a brilliant start to the 2022/23 racing season, sitting inside the top 10 for Country NSW
Mick Mullholland, Connie Greig, Brett Robb and Clint Lundholm are all inside the top 10 trainers for Country NSW after almost three months of the new racing season.
Greig is currently at the top of the charts with 10 wins from 37 starts ahead of powerhouse trainer Brett Cavanough and Robb.
Robb's record is also quite impressive boasting eight wins from 34 starts with 10 minor placings as well.
Lundholm is in seventh and Mulholland rounds out the top 10, something which has Dubbo Turf Club general manager Sam Fitzgerald very proud.
"It's obviously a credit to the trainers and their individual operations, we are well aware that they had a great season in 2021/22," he said.
"They've continued that momentum into the new season but certainly from a club perspective we are very proud of their results and like to support our trainers as much as possible so they can continue to succeed as they have done."
Greig has dominated the picnic racing scene for some time now and remarkably has picked up five of her wins at Cobar.
Fitzgerald believes there are a number of factors which make Dubbo such a strong place to train horses.
"It's probably the fact that we have a nice, large track," he said.
"We have a very good all-weather fast work track, trainers are able to prepare their horses well for these races.
"We put a lot of time, money and effort, we've got a brilliant racecourse management team in Damien Johnston and Josh Toole who I believe goes above and beyond to make sure the facilities are the best they could be.
"We are hopeful that we can get some funding in the next 12 to 24 months so we can replace our fast work track with a modern poly track or an equivalent but certainly we believe our facilities here are well above the standard across Country NSW."
As well as boasting a great track, Fitzgerald is confident Dubbo also benefits from its geographic location, being only a few short hours from most major racing centres in the state.
"We are pretty well located, both for our trainers and for trainers coming to Dubbo," he said.
"We are 300kms from Tamworth, Muswellbrook and Scone, along with Orange and Bathurst to the east.
"It's quite easy to get here from Newcastle and Wyong, we also see plenty of horses coming to and from Canberra as well as Wagga Wagga.
"We are pretty lucky that we have that accessibility across the state."
It has been a busy few weeks for the Turf Club after they hosted their annual Gold Cup Day as well as picking up a meeting from Narromine.
Fitzgerald admitted the track held up very well and now preparation is being made to get ready for their next meetings including Derby Day.
"We held what in my opinion was our most successful Gold Cup Day in recent memory," he said.
"I've been involved in racing in Dubbo for about 13 years now and it's certainly the biggest one I've been a part of."
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
