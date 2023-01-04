Initially for Margaret and Michael Charles, the Parkes Elvis Festival was only ever meant to be a biennial trek north-west.
The agreement was for the Goulburn couple to head to Parkes one year and the Tamworth Country Music Festival the next year.
"We came for our first Parkes Elvis Festival 10 years ago and we've been coming every year since," Michael laughed.
"We've been to Tamworth twice."
Like so many others from around the country and overseas, the Charles couple caught the Elvis Festival fever and have enjoyed the event so much they just keep coming back, year after year.
And for three of those festivals they've had some company, some mates from Brisbane - Diane and Noel Allen, and John and Deb Martyn.
The three couples were spotted attending the Wall of Fame ceremony at Kelly Reserve on the morning of January 4 and were excited for the 30th anniversary celebrations ahead of them for the next five days.
At the Wall of Fame ceremony, former Daddy Cool frontman Ross Wilson became the latest inductee.
The Elvis Festival continues through to Sunday.
Langley's Coaches will provide a bus from Dubbo to Parkes at 7.30am on Saturday and it will arrive in time for the annual Street Parade at 10am that morning.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
