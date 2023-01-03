Daily Liberal
Former Daddy Cool frontman Ross Wilson to be next on Parkes' Elvis Wall of Fame

Christine Little
By Christine Little
Updated January 4 2023 - 12:15pm, first published 9:39am
Aussie rock legend Ross Wilson is the 28th inductee onto the Parkes Elvis Festival Wall of Fame, taking place today, January 4 at Kelly Reserve. Picture supplied

All eyes will be on founder and frontman of legendary rock bands Daddy Cool and Mondo Rock, Ross Wilson, when he becomes the 28th inductee onto the Parkes Elvis Festival Wall of Fame on Wednesday.

