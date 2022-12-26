Everyone is all too aware the news can get a bit grim at times but this year we've also shone the light on some amazing people and some special moments in the Dubbo region.
Here's the 10 feelgood stories which were the most popular with you, our readers, in 2022.
Reopening The Lazy Grayzer was a big moment for Monique Gray and her husband, Wayne. The pair had to shut the food bar after contracting COVID earlier this year and Monique said she felt so sick she felt like she "was going to die".
What made this story a warm one though was the support of customers. Monique said she and her husband had the "sweetest customers" who not only supported their dream but also offered help while they were sick.
"We really can't thank them enough, it meant so much to us," she said.
This year was another rollercoaster for business owners. It began with COVID lockdown and restrictions but by the end of 2022 there was many in the region thriving.
Those standout businesses were recognised at October's Rhinos Awards night and our list of winners, published shortly after the major Gold Rhino winner was announced, was a hugely popular one.
Wes Maas isn't someone who gives a whole lot of interviews but when he does, readers respond.
You loved the chance to read our profile of Wes, who spoke about his rise from a young man who moved from Dubbo to Sydney to chase a rugby league dream to someone who is worth close to $1 billion as head of the Maas Group, a company which is spreading its reach around Australia and the globe.
There were few better feelgood moments than Detective Sergeant Mark Meredith talking about what his Order of Australia Medal meant to him.
With a police career spanning almost 35 years in the Orana region, the Detective Sergeant explained serving the community was something he always felt compelled to do.
He's only done more of that since the tragic death of his son, Perry, in 2016 and he also spoke about his advocacy for Livin' - a suicide prevention and mental health awareness organisation.
Small-town country kids on the big stage. Literally.
It didn't get much better than when the boys from Castlereagh Connection got fans on their feet while performing a Gamilaraay language version of Ben E King's 'Stand By Me' on 'The Voice: Generations' in February.
The family band was made up of Travis on vocals and guitar, David Junior on lead guitar and Braydon on drums, all aged 11 to 13, and David 'Senior' Jones - who makes up the adult component of the 'generations' - on bass.
Due to the threat of COVID last year, we got to enjoy two Rhinos Awards ceremonies in 2022.
The 2021 awards were handed out in February and it was a special moment for 123 Tix, which survived the challenges posed by the coronavirus and won the premier business prize on the night.
The same week in February when data from Core Logic revealed the median house price for Dubbo had reached a new high of $435,000, a home in the city reached a new high sale price for the region, exceeding the $1.8 million mark.
The "beautiful" and "quite unique" home at a "highly sought-after blue ribbon location" proved a hugely popular one with our readers as well as potential buyers.
There's few things readers love more than someone in their region winning big.
That happened multiple times again this year and in May one Central West man won more than $1 million playing KENO at his local club.
The moment was even more of a shock given the man mistook his winnings to be just $1,400, only to realise he'd in fact won $1,471,830.80.
Food. Particularly fast food. That's something else our readers love to know about.
We followed the arrival of Carl's Jnr through from the early planning to its grand opening and there was a huge amount of interest.
The burger restaurant opened in style as it announced there would be a special reward for those who turned up first.
This was a pretty special way to start the year.
It was way back on January 3 when it was announced a man from the Central West had won more than $2 as one of 17 division one winners in the New Year's Eve Lotto draw.
"I checked my ticket last night, but I still managed to sleep alright," he said after the win.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
