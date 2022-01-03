news, local-news,

A BATHURST man has been identified as one of 17 division one winners in the New Year's Eve Lotto draw, winning more than $2.3 million. The man purchased the ticket from thelott.com, selecting a 50-game QuickPick. He's not normally a Lotto player, but decided he would try his luck with a ticket in Friday night's $40 million draw. "I've been waiting for your call!" the man in his 40s laughed when an official from The Lott made contact to confirm his win on New Year's Day. ALSO MAKING NEWS: "I checked my ticket last night, but I still managed to sleep alright. "I was just at home, and others in the house were checking their tickets, so I thought I should check mine too. "I hopped on the laptop, and at first, it didn't really make sense to me. Then I realised I'd won division one." The 17 division one winners across Australia won a total of $2,352,941.18. The winning numbers in Lotto draw 4221 on December 31, 2021 were 32, 14, 15, 8, 43 and 20, while the supplementary numbers were 35 and 31.

