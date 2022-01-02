news, local-news,

Crime has fallen around much of the state including Dubbo and the rest of the central west following the 2021 COVID-19 enforced lockdown. According to statistic released by the NSW Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research (BOCSAR) earlier this month, a large majority of crimes fell during the August to October lockdown period as a result of the strict laws in place. BOCSAR executive director Jackie Fitzgerald said violent offences was the biggest category of crime to be disrupted by COVID-19. "Violent crime had returned to pre-pandemic levels by June 2021," she said. "However, since July violent offences again declined following the introduction of COVID-19 containment measures." READ ALSO: As of September 2021, property crime statistics fell by five per cent in the central west while violent offences also were down four per cent over the last five years. For Dubbo specifically, break and enter crimes have decreased 23.2 per cent over the last two years while malicious damage to property is also down 16.5 per cent over the same period. Theft-based crimes have also dropped dramatically after the COVID-19 lockdowns. Stealing from a motor vehicle is down 11 per cent over the past two years while stealing from a retail store is down a massive 19.3 per cent over the time period. For NSW as whole the past two years saw none of the major 13 crime category experience an increase. Eight of the categories were trending downwards while five remained stable. Murder, robbery, break and enter dwelling, steal from retail store and other stealing offences were all down. Non-domestic assault, motor vehicle theft and malicious damage all decreased slightly across the past two years. Property offending also fell largely across the state and was below pre-pandemic levels in June 2021. During the second lockdown property crime once again fell across the state and now the level of property crime in NSW is currently at the lowest level on record. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

