Hundreds of people have signed a petition calling for the intersection of Boothenba Road and Old Mendooran Road to be fixed after another recent fatality. Local man Adam Richards has decided to start the online petition after hearing of the death of a friend at the intersection. "I've just always heard it's a bad intersection," he said. "After first death there nearly 12 months ago I went out and had a look at it. "I know a few people who live along there and they say it's a bad intersection and there is a lot of near misses. I thought that's enough, something needs to be done." Mr Richards said he originally contacted people a year ago to look into fixing the intersection but believes it obvious that more needs to happen to make it safer. "Let's get something going here but obviously nothing happened within 12 months," he said. "That's why I started contacting people to try and get the council moving or whoever is meant to fix it. "Every time I get told by the local members that it is the council's problem, they get grants from the government and so but 12 months later someone else is killed." READ ALSO: Currently, vehicles must give way at the intersection before moving onto Dunedoo road and the Golden Highway but Mr Richards believes the sign should be changed along with the removal of some items blocking visibility. "It's still a give way sign," he said. "There is a stop sign on the railway side toward Mendooran but coming from Mendooran it's a give way sign. The visibility is terrible even for the trucks coming on Boothenba Road towards Dunedoo. "The trucks can't see the cars approaching the intersection because of the trees. They need to get rid of them. I know everyone loves trees but when there are people getting killed there then something needs to be done." The intersection is also a popular stretch of road for trucks who wish to avoid traffic in the busier parts of Dubbo. "Especially at this time of year," Mr Richards said of the trucks. "You've got stock trucks and harvest grain trucks." Mr Richards' petition is available to be signed on change.org.

