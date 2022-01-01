coronavirus,

NEW COVID cases were well down in the Dubbo local government area and Western NSW Local Health District overall during the most recent reporting period. COVID cases in the health district's hospitals also decreased despite hundreds of new cases being recorded in the past few days. There are 28 new COVID cases identified in Dubbo. It's a drop from the 100 cases reported in the previous 24 hours. ALSO MAKING NEWS: Of the Western NSW Local Health District's 152 new cases (down on the 244 new cases reported in the 24 hours previously), Orange had the lion's share with 63 and Bathurst had 24. Blayney local government area had one (at Millthorpe). The number of COVID cases in the health district's hospitals dropped from two to one in the 24 hours to 8pm on Tuesday, rose to three in the 24 hours to 8pm on Wednesday and rose to five in the 24 hours to 8pm on Thursday, with one case in ICU. In the latest reporting period, to 8pm on Friday, there were four COVID cases in hospital and none in ICU, the health district said. Across NSW, in the 24 hours to 8pm on Friday, there were 22,577 new cases of COVID, up by about 1400 on the previous day, and four deaths, according to NSW Health - all of them in Sydney. NSW Health says there are 901 COVID-19 cases admitted to hospital in the state, up 69 on the previous day, and 79 people in intensive care, up by 10 on the previous day. Of those, 26 require ventilation, which is up by seven on the previous day. Our COVID-19 news articles relating to public health and safety are free for anyone to access. However, we depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gfyFBZ2A3aREPWrpf4KzA3/5e6d76f4-9916-4c1e-ac7d-65d7ea213965.jpg/r0_19_1117_650_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg