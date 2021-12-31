news, local-news,

A critical incident investigation has been launched into the circumstances surrounding the death of a man in Wellington. Just before 12.30pm on Wednesday, officers attached to Orana Mid-Western Police District went to a home at Maughan Street, Wellington, following a domestic dispute. When police arrived, they attempted to speak with a 29-year-old man, before a brief struggle ensued, and OC spray was deployed to subdue the man. ALSO MAKING NEWS: Following his arrest, the man lost consciousness. Officers commenced CPR, prior to the arrival of NSW Ambulance paramedics. Despite the efforts of emergency services, he died on arrival at Wellington Hospital. A critical incident team from the State Crime Command's Homicide Squad will investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident. That investigation will be subject to independent review. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

