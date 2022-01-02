news, local-news,

"A hell of a play in a holy place." That's how play The Silver Tunnel is described. The free performance is set in graveyards, heaven and hell but is performed in churches, including Dubbo Uniting Church. The Silver Tunnel is a Reverend Bill Crews Foundation production, starring Ric Herbert and Tim Matthews. It tells the story of seven suicides from the time of the First Fleet. But now there's an eighth grave being dug. ALSO MAKING NEWS: "A play set in a graveyard performed in a church Fabulous! The church becomes part of the set," Reverend Crews said. "Like all our endeavours, this inspiring touring production is primarily aimed at raising awareness and funds for the poor and disadvantaged people we protect - as well as to introduce our services to new areas. "At the 2020 premiere season, our homeless, often struggling, guests sat side by side with 'normal' theatre goers. They all loved it and got the same message...the wonder and value of life." The Silver Tunnel was initially performed at Crews' Ashfield Uniting Church. But in the coming months it will be touring across NSW. It will be performed at the Dubbo Uniting Church on Friday, April 29 at 8pm and Saturday, April 30 at 4pm and 8pm. For more information or to make a booking go to www.thesilvertunnel.org.

