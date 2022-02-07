Boys from Coonamble wow studio audience on The Voice: Generations

news, local-news,

The boys from Castlereagh Connection didn't turn a chair, but their Gamilaraay language version of Ben E King's 'Stand By Me' wowed audiences on Channel 7's 'The Voice: Generations' on February 1. The family band from Coonamble, on the Castlereagh River, is made up of Travis on vocals and guitar, David Junior on lead guitar and Braydon on drums, all aged 11 to 13, and David 'Senior' Jones - who makes up the adult component of the 'generations' - on bass. The band has been performing for four years and their The Voice audition earned a standing ovation from the studio audience. Mr Jones said they had gained hundreds of new fans on social media and had been offered gigs around north-west NSW. "I can't believe all the good stuff that has come out of this," Mr Jones said. "All the positive stuff from our posts ... the kids go on and have a look themselves on YouTube and comment as well. It makes you feel really good. We've got heaps of supporters out there now, it's a bit overwhelming." Mr Jones said performing on television brought up "heaps of emotions" and the band was "nervous but very excited". "It was scary to be honest," he said. "But we thought you've got to be in it to win it. We wanted to push ourselves to be better at the same time." Mr Jones said it was the boys' idea to sing 'Stand By Me' and add a Gamilaraay language verse and chorus to their rendition of the song. "The boys said they wanted to encourage people to learn the language more. We're trying to revive the language. It's very hard to learn these days, so the more we spread it the better for us and the language itself," he said. The band felt proud to be included among the top-quality acts that performed on the day. "They were all unbelievable," Mr Jones said. Castlereagh Connection has a four-track EP called 'We Will Remember You' that consists of two covers and two original songs in Gamilaraay. They hope to release an album this year. "We want to record a bit more and do some more originals - we don't want to do covers anymore. We want to get out and push for an album," Mr Jones said. What's the band's message to other kids out there? "We want to try to encourage kids to pick up an instrument. If we can do it, anyone can do it," Mr Jones said.

