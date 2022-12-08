The Nightwatchmen: Who are the best 11 players in Dubbo right now?

Welcome to The Nightwatchmen, a weekly opinion piece by sports writers Nick Guthrie and Tom Barber.
The pair will look at what's happening within cricket in and around Dubbo across the 2022/23 season.
Dubbo's RSL Whitney Cup competition has been as close as any over the first two months of the season with several players enjoying strong campaigns to date.
But, just who are the top cricketers in Dubbo at the moment?
Well, I gave it my best crack at compiling a list of who I feel is the best. Please note this list is not in order and once again is on current form only.
The second-best opener in Western NSW only behind Matt Everett.
Wheeler is one of Dubbo's best bats and has shown why so far this season after hitting runs for Rugby as well for his home association in the Western Zone Premier League.
As destructive as anyone on this list, Wheeler has the ability to take away a game from the bowling side within the first 10 overs should he get going.
Wheeler has made 298 runs for Rugby so far this season at an average of 74.50.
The competition's leading run-scorer and by some way.
Aggressive as ever, Morton has relished the chance to open the batting again this season for RSL Colts and is putting up unreal numbers much like last year.
Morton was one of the top run-scorers heading into Christmas last year too but this season has found another gear to amass 359 runs at an average of 51.29.
This selection should come as no surprise.
The RSL Colts, Dubbo and Western skipper has been one of the most consistent performers over the last two seasons especially.
Jeffrey has played just six games this season but has hit 158 runs at 31.60 while also picking up 12 wickets with his leg spin.
A six-wicket haul against Macquarie earlier this season after scoring a half-century on the same day still remains his finest performance for his club.
Another shocking selection.
Strachan's ability to turn a match on its head with both bat and ball is the key reason he was selected to play for Western this season.
The all-rounder has hit 189 runs at 23.62 so far this season and has also taken wickets when required.
While it probably has been his most productive start to a season form-wise, on talent and performances in representative cricket, the Macquarie vice-captain deserves a spot on this list.
One of the main reasons why Newtown currently sits second on the ladder, Skinner has been impressive for the Tigers.
The left-hander is fourth on the run-scorers list behind only Morton, Wheeler and someone who will appear a bit later, while also being one of five players over 200 runs for the season.
Skinner's 211 runs at 42.20 have played a huge role in Newtown's strong batting lineup.
Also being a strong bowler (he says off-spin but it's medium pace), Skinner was taken nine wickets to start the season.
The Newtown wicket-keeper has always been one of the best glovemen in town but now is in career-best form with the bat.
French along with Skinner has been brilliant so far this season and is the reason why the Tigers could make the finals.
The right-hander has made the most of his opportunities with the bat, hitting 176 runs so far this season at an average of 44.
Mr Reliable.
Knaggs is one of the top performers in Dubbo it seems every week and has been wonderful again with the ball in 2022/23.
The CYMS Cougars skipper has taken 14 wickets this season at a laughable 8.36 and is leading the competition in the category. Not bad for a bloke who doesn't bowl at training, but instead terrorises people with a sidearm.
He has also shown signs of promise with the bat but has yet to really fire if he does watch out.
One of Dubbo's quickest bowlers hasn't had the start to the season he would've wanted but still deserves a spot on this list.
Edmunds has been below his best with the ball but has still managed to take nine wickets at an average of 12.
He rates himself as an all-rounder but I've got him on this list purely for his ability with the ball and talent to take wickets with the new or old kookaburra.
It's been a welcome return to Dubbo for the former Western Zone all-rounder who is back in town playing for RSL Colts.
Buckley started the season with the bat especially, hitting 179 runs at an average of 44.75.
Also chipping in with the ball, Buckley could be a big reason why RSL Colts return to another grand final this season.
This selection actually might be a shock to some but I've got my CYMS teammate still in the top 11 players in Dubbo.
Nelson has started the season as well as he would've liked, with just 116 runs from seven digs. However, should the Cougars vice-captain find some form leading into Christmas, then watch out for a big second half of the season, especially when two-day cricket returns.
Probably the quietest achiever on this list for me.
Medway has quietly gone about his work this season, amassing 289 runs at 36.12 for Macquarie.
Just like Wheeler and Morton, the Macquarie opener is destructive on his day and can take it to any attack in the competition.
The former Scotland under 19 representative has begun to work his magic.
Robertson has been a big part of Macquarie's strong T20 form, hitting 192 runs for his club so far this season while also taking handy wickets.
An off-spinner, Robertson has picked up 12 wickets at an average of just 16.
This list was nowhere near as easy as I first anticipated and there are obviously a few names who have missed out but the likes of Mat Skinner, Harry Bayliss, Matt Purse and Raj Parmar all deserve a mention.
If we are going off stats for the season so far alone then Hugh Sienkiewicz, Jacob Hill and the bloke writing this thing have also been pretty impressive at times. Mitch Bower probably would also be in this team had he played a few more games.
8- Chris Morton (RSL), Ben Knaggs (CYMS), Steve Skinner (Newtown)
7- Greg Buckley (RSL)
6- Dan French (Newtown), Marty Jeffrey (RSL)
5- Ben Wheeler (Rugby), Tom Barber (CYMS), Lachlan Strachan (Macquarie)
4- Raj Parmar (Newtown), Harry Bayliss (CYMS), Ricky Medway (Macquarie)
3- Jacob Hill (Rugby), Brad Cox (RSL), Matt Purse (CYMS), Thomas Nelson (CYMS), Hugh Ridley (Souths), Harry Roscarel (Souths)
2- Ted Murray (Souths), Jai Reeves (Rugby), Lyle Robertson (Macquarie), Mat Skinner (Newtown), Mitch Bower (RSL), Hugh Sienkiewicz (Souths), Ben Strachan (Macquarie)
1- Nate Ambler (Rugby), Fletcher Hyde (CYMS), Grant Malouf (RSL), Ryan Boland (Souths), Ram Haridharan (Souths), George Smith (Newtown), Aidan Bennewith (Rugby)
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.