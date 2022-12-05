Some things are just bigger than footy.
They may have wanted to beat the life out of each other at Apex Oval back in September but Dubbo CYMS and Forbes Magpies combined their forces on Sunday as the latter set about cleaning up after the recent devastating floods.
Like many places in Forbes and the surrounding areas, the Magpies' home ground Spooner Oval was hit hard by the flooding which tore through the NSW Central West last month.
As a result, the Magpies' clubhouse and gym area was badly affected only months away from their pre-season beginning.
Through local businessman and CYMS sponsor Wes Maas, the Fishies decided to head over to Forbes to help aid the Magpies to clean up their facility.
CYMS club president Nick Sykes said the travelling group from Dubbo were immediately made aware of just how much damage had been done during the floods.
"Once we got over there it was clear to see how much damage had been done," he said.
"They needed a hand so it was really good for us to be able to head over there and give them a hand.
"Their gym and clubhouse were wrecked so all the gyprock is buggered from being underwater so they've got to rip all the walls off there and pressure clean it all.
"We got a lot done, it was really good to be able to help them."
READ ALSO:
The pair of clubs have enjoyed one of the biggest and best rivalries in the Western Rugby League recently, playing in three grand finals since 2016, including the 2022 Peter McDonald Premiership final, a match which Forbes won.
Watching on from Dubbo as places like Forbes and Eugowra were dealing with floods, Sykes admitted Maas was keen to get as many people as possible over to help out.
"It was Wes Maas' idea, he sent an email out a couple of weeks ago once he saw what had happened, he asked the CYMS board to go over and give him a hand," he said.
"He is a pretty busy bloke and has a lot on so for him to give some of his time, especially at this point in the year and drag us over (was great)."
Both clubs spent the majority of the day at Spooner Oval cleaning up and Sykes said he thinks the Magpies will bounce back in a big way once things return to normal.
"They were there as well ripping in, it is pretty devastating what has happened to their clubhouse," he said.
"They are a good club, they'll rally together and get everything fixed up so it is up and running again.
"There is definitely a rivalry there but at the end of the day it's only footy and these sort of things are a lot more important than a game of footy."
Not only were members for Dubbo CYMS in Forbes on Sunday but their feeder club St John's had several players give their time to help out.
With a few junior footballers on the brooms, Sykes said the youngster were hard at work for most of the day.
"We had about 15 or so, we are all tied up with CYMS and St John's," he said.
"All of the boys who came over play for St John's, they probably a similar amount of people because it was enough to get in and get everything done.
"If you had any more then you'd have a few blokes just standing around or tripping over each other."
Unfortunately, for some people, the damage from the flooding will remain forever not only on houses, businesses and other buildings but mentally as well.
Luckily for the group on Sunday, Tradies In Sight founder Bruno Efoti was on hand to help out with educating people on their mental health, something Sykes believes is as important as ever right now.
"Bruno from Tradies In Sight made contact with me during the week and offered to come over to cook a roast lamb," he said.
"The club was more than happy to purchase that through Bourke St Butchery, we had sort of few people chipping in the end.
"They left Dubbo early, they rang me at 6:30 in the morning and were already at Parkes so they must have left at 5am to make sure it was sorted.
"Over lunch, he gave a really good talk about mental health and the importance of talking to your mates when you are doing it tough."
Returning back to Dubbo on Sunday evening, Forbes' premiership-winning coach Cameron Greenhalgh took to Facebook to show his appreciation for the Fishies travelling over to help out.
"A big thank you to the Dubbo CYMS boys who turned up today to help with the cleanup at Spooners," he said.
"Was a great effort from the CYMS boys as always this will not be forgotten, as our president said it is very hard to dislike you blokes.
"How good is bush footy, thanks again to the CYMS boys."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.