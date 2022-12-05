Pinnington Cup TOTW: Marchant fires once again while Johnston makes his presence felt

A century and one five-wicket haul were the big headlines from the weekend's action.
A couple of veterans showed all of their experience while several players were brilliant in losing sides.
Macquarie also lost their first match of the season as the Newtown Ducks and Demons moved to equal first on the ladder.
As it stands, the Demons currently lead the competition only by net run rate.
Meanwhile, Narromine, South Dubbo, RSL Colts White, Demons and Ducks all recorded wins, making for a log jam at the top of the table.
Let's have a look at the weekend's top performers.
A century in a losing side was more than enough to earn Marchant another spot in the Team of the Week.
Opening the batting for his beloved Macquarie, Marchant's innings of 112 nearly got his club over the line against Newtown Ducks.
Chasing 224, Marchant's knock came at nearly a run-a-ball to set up an exciting finish to the game before the Ducks took key late wickets in the win.
One thing is for certain, so far this season Marchant has been a run machine amassing 385 runs at an average of 77.
Like his fellow opener in this side, Smith was unbelievable in a losing side on Saturday.
South Dubbo batted well earlier in the day to make 8/213 before Smith went about his work.
Opening the batting, Smith hit nine fours in his innings of 93 not out but unfortunately, it wasn't enough in the end as Souths' bowlers restricted the runs late.
Also like Marchant, Smith has started this season in great form after hitting his second half-century on Saturday.
The top three in this side have a fair bit in common after they all lost on the weekend but Keenan thoroughly deserves his spot here.
Combining with Smith for a 170-run partnership, Keenan's innings of 88 nearly got his side over the line but unfortunately, it was to be when he was trapped in front by Dale O'Donnell.
After Smith also departed, RSL Colts Red's middle order was left with a tough task to get the win but just fell short in the end.
Green hit his third half-century of the season on Saturday for Macquarie but it wasn't enough in the end.
Green's innings of 55 along with Marchant's century almost got Macquarie over the line but luckily the Ducks fired when it mattered most.
The loss was also Macquarie's first for the season and sets up an exciting run into the Christmas break.
The all-rounder took an economical 1/22 from his eight overs with the ball to help restrict bowl CYMS out for 137 before firing with the bat.
Heath hit 42 in a patient innings which helped the Demons chase down the runs with relative ease.
The win also moves the Demons to the top of the table alongside the Ducks and a single point ahead of Macquarie.
As patient as anyone from Narromine, Richardson was the rock at the top of the order for the home side at Dundas Park on Saturday.
Opening the batting, Richardson made 52 from 95 balls as Narromine made a solid 7/140 at their home oval.
In reply, Rugby's batting lineup crumbled (see below) to be bowled out for just 45 with only one player making it into double figures.
An unreal haul from Johnston has earned him a spot on this list after just one game so far this season.
Johnston took an impressive 5/13 from 5.4 overs to help Narromine destroy Rugby to score yet another win.
The right-arm took four of Rugby's first five wickets to leave them in trouble 5/22 before they were eventually bowled out for 45.
With the bat in hand, Gill hit a handy 20 not out off as many balls to help get his side to 9/139 from their 40 overs before going to work with the ball.
Opening the bowling, the right-armer took 3/13 off his eight overs with two maidens as well, taking the opening three wickets to United in trouble on 3/20 before eventually being bowled out for 98.
Thrown the ball when Souths Dubbo was on a roll during their match on Saturday, Crawford did a wonderful job.
The medium-pacer took 3/26 to help tie down Souths' batters in the middle order including removing Luke Ensor and Justin Knudsen during his spell.
Unfortunately for Crawford, it wasn't enough as Souths' lower order fired to provide handy runs which proved to be the difference between the two sides in the end.
The Robin to Johnston's Batman on Saturday, Battishall took advantage of Narrromine's brilliant innings with the ball.
Bowling first change, Battishall took 3/5 off five overs to help keep Narromine's roll with the ball going, picking up wickets late in the match to help clean up the tail.
Williams was extremely impressed with the ball for the Demons in their win on Saturday.
Taking 3/17, Williams took key wickets late CYMS' innings to help restrict them to 137.
In reply, Williams wasn't required with the bat as the Demons chased down the total with ease for the new ladder leaders.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
