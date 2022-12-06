Daily Liberal
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Dubbo lost their Western Zone Cup match against Orange by 58 runs

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated December 6 2022 - 2:16pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dubbo quick Matt Purse was unlucky not to take any wickets on Sunday against Orange. Picture by Tom Barber

A middle-order batting collapse against Orange now means Dubbo must wait another fortnight to find out whether they have won the Western Zone Cup.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.