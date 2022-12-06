A middle-order batting collapse against Orange now means Dubbo must wait another fortnight to find out whether they have won the Western Zone Cup.
Round two of the competition was held at No.1 Oval on Sunday and the hosts couldn't make it two wins from as many games as Orange came away with a 58-run victory.
After an opening-round win against Bathurst, a victory on Sunday would've seen Dubbo take out the Cup but now they must wait to see who wins between the former and Orange.
Dubbo skipper Thomas Nelson thought his side was just a bit off the pace early, something which set up a tricky day.
"It was a bit of a tough one to cop, we probably weren't at our best," he said.
"We had a few new blokes come in, we couldn't really get the same squad we had against Bathurst due to unforeseen circumstances.
"It was a bit of a new-look team, the toss was probably a big factor in it, we aren't taking that as an excuse. We weren't up to and in the fight early enough.
"We let things roll on, we didn't bowl or field too well which is probably what cost us the game."
Orange captain Rory Daburger won the toss and opted to bat first on a flat No.1 Oval wicket, a decision which proved the right call as the visitors were flying early.
Mitch Williams removed the dangerous Joey Coughlan for 13 before Mac Webster and Josh Coyte combined to pile on the runs.
Both players passed 50 before Coyte was caught for 66 off the bowling of Shubham Sharma.
Another quick wicket had Dubbo right back in the match but youngster Charlie Tink partnered Webster in the middle for a 65-run stand.
Webster was eventually dismissed by Nelson for a well-made 82, with the Dubbo skipper taking two more late wickets to help restrict Orange to 6/261 from 50 overs.
Tink finished the innings 53 not out and picked gaps in the field well to put pressure on the fielding side.
In reply, Dubbo's run chase got off to a flying start as Jack and Charlie Kempston set about putting the Orange bowlers on the back foot.
READ ALSO:
Both players carried their RSL Pinnington Cup form into the match as the brothers each passed 50 in a 119-run opening stand.
Charlie Kempston was the first man to go being trapped in front by Daburger for 71 before brother Jack and Nelson looked to push on.
Jack Kempston (53) and Asher Azam (0) both fell in quick succession to leave Dubbo 3/147, needing more than 100 runs for victory.
Fresh off a stunning innings for Souths, Hugh Ridley looked in good touch but was run out for 20 before Dubbo lost a dramatic 7/12 to be bowled out for 203.
Even after the loss, Nelson found time to credit the Kempston brothers, both of whom stood up when it mattered.
"They are both very classy, 'Chuck' (Charlie) on his day is probably one of the best openers in Dubbo in any format or grade," he said.
"It was good to have and Jack has always been good, he really applied himself on the weekend. He was probably a stand-out with the bat.
"It was important that we got off to a good start and they did that for us, we just tailed off through the middle there."
After two matches, Orange and Dubbo both sit even on points but the former leads the competition due to net run rate.
Dubbo now must sit and hope Bathurst can defeat Orange on December 18 to have any chance of taking out the first-ever Western Zone Cup.
After junior representative commitments kept some players out on Sunday, Nelson hopes the competition looks at ways to limit weekends where the best underage talents aren't available.
"It's interesting, I'm not sure if I love it or hate it, hats off to Western Zone for initiating more cricket," he said.
"It could be better well done, there is no final for it which is a little disappointing.
"It's something to look forward to in the future, it just clashed with our under 16s and 18s schedule so we couldn't pick any of the younger blokes."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.