One of Dubbo Turf Club's most enjoyable meetings is right around the corner with the Christmas Race Day to be held on Friday.
The Turf Club will welcome businesses and spectators to the track on Friday with some holding their annual Christmas Party at the venue this week.
Dubbo Turf Club CEO Sam Fitzgerald said he is excited to host another great day of racing after almost a month without a meeting.
"This time of year there is a lot of racing on, there is also quite a bit of racing on with Scone being our main competitor as well as Canterbury Park and Murwillumbah," he said.
"We are very happy with the nominations, having 130 over six races is very good and it looks like we have we will have full fields all day.
"We may even potentially have a split depending on acceptances in the maiden 1000m, it looks to be a pretty good meeting on paper."
Dubbo hasn't hosted races since Melbourne Cup Day and Fitzgerald said Friday is about more than what is happening on the track, with the event getting bigger each year.
"About five years ago the club moved to create this event with the purpose for businesses to come and celebrate their year as well as Christmas," he said.
"It's steadily grown but three or four years ago we lost a meeting due to extreme weather, it's shaping to be another great day.
"We've got plenty of businesses involved and having Christmas parties, I'm expecting a lot of people through the gate as well."
After a busy winter and spring campaign, the Turf Club got some much-needed time without races as summer renovations were completed.
Now after more than a week in the sunshine, Fitzgerald admitted the track is looking ready to go.
"It's very good, we worked very closely with Racing NSW earlier in the year to get a bit of a window so we could do our summer track renovation," he said.
"What we do is in April we sow rye grass so we can have lush grass during the winter period, when the weather heats up it starts to turn so we need to get it out.
"Following our Melbourne Cup meeting, we dethatched and low-mowed the track to help the new stuff come through.
"We fertilised, had organic treatments as well as had a bit of rain and other treatments."
A Benchmark 58 Handicap (1000m) will be on the biggest races of the day with nominations coming from regular trainers such as Kieren Hazelton, Clint Lundholm, Kylie Kennedy and Bryan Dixon.
Six races in total are set to be held on Friday but Fitzgerald said there is also the possibility of making a seventh due to the number of nominations.
Final fields for Friday's racing will be released later this week.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
