After rain forced the postponement of a charity golf day to raise awareness for melanoma, the team have scheduled an even bigger weekend.
In November 2021 the family of Lionel McGuire made a commitment to raising awareness and education about melanoma, skin checks and being sun safe after he lost his battle with melanoma at the age of 66.
Lionel had a massive 22-centimetre internal melanoma, something his family didn't even know could be internal.
Daughter Sally Everett explained melanoma was such an unknown, and the family had a lot to learn in a short space of time.
Following the success of their Mission Melanoma campaign in March raising $8000 for the Australian Skin Care Foundation, the family decided to host a golf day in Narromine for October 8.
However sadly a deluge of rain forced the day to be postponed.
"The risk was higher than the reward. We want a great day everyone can enjoy," the team said at the time.
But the committee have an even bigger weekend planned for November 4 and 5.
Friday night the Milestone Hotel in Dubbo's 'Keg for a Cause' is in honour of the charity. The pub will tap a keg of Great Northern super crisp and donate 100 per cent of the proceeds to the Australian Skin Cancer Foundation.
People just need to turn up from 5pm and buy a beer to support the foundation.
"Dad would absolutely love this as he loved nothing than a cold beer after work," Ms Everett said.
The Doing it for Lionel charity golf day on Saturday is a three person Ambrose that will tee off at 12.30pm. A barbecue lunch will be provided from 12noon. It costs $25 per person.
Ms Everett told the Daily Liberal the team would also be hosting a raffle and auction off items which include a signed tennis racket donated by Ash Barty, framed 2022 State of Origin game one limited edition jersey, a signed bulldogs jersey and trial instructional flight with Wings out West.
A free bus will be available from Dubbo to Narromine and return with thanks to the Jets Rugby League football club.
Tickets can be purchased at the door and all proceeds from the events go to the Australian Skin Cancer foundation.
Following the first fundraiser in March, Ms Everett said she was amazed at how many people had contacted their family to tell them they had just had a skin check.
"That was just incredible and so important for the family," she said.
She said the 'Keg for a Cause' and golf day was just another way to raise more awareness, have conversations about Melanoma and work with the Australian Skin Cancer Foundation.
"Since aligning with Australian Skin Cancer Foundation, the family have found the foundation to be the most wonderful, proactive and supportive organisation. The whole family have joined them as volunteers," Ms Everett said.
"We see a golf day as a way to reach a large and diverse group of people."
For more information contact Ms Everett on 0408473043 or on Facebook via the Mission Melanoma - Doing It For Lionel page.
Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
