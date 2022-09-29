Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News

Tyler Everingham's excited to co-drive for Team 18's Scott Pye in the Bathurst 1000

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated September 29 2022 - 6:04am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tyler Everingham (right) will pair with Scott Pye in this year's Bathurst 1000. Picture by Team 18

THERE was a time when Tyler Everingham pretended to be the great Peter Brock taking on the best drivers in Australia, but now he no longer has to use his imagination.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.