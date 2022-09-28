Daily Liberal
'It's something we've been missing': Dolly festival shaping up to be sell-out success

By Allison Hore
Updated September 28 2022 - 8:56am, first published 6:30am
Australia's first Dolly Parton festival will be held in Narromine this weekend.

Tickets for Australia's first ever Dolly Parton festival, which is now only days away, has almost sold out and Narromine mayor Craig Davies says it's sure to be a weekend for the town to remember.

Allison Hore

