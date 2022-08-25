Daily Liberal
Home/What's on Dubbo
What's on

'Bigger than Dolly's hair': Narromine to host Australia's first Dolly Parton festival

AH
By Allison Hore
August 25 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Dolly Parton festival, a tribute to the beloved singer, will be held in Narromine on October 1. Picture by Eva Rinaldi/Wikimedia Commons

Organisers are workin' nine to five to get everything ready for Australia's first Dolly Parton festival, set to be held in Narromine on October 1.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist- Inner West Review

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Inner West Review,

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.