'Bigger than Dolly's hair': Narromine to host Australia's first Dolly Parton festival

Organisers are workin' nine to five to get everything ready for Australia's first Dolly Parton festival, set to be held in Narromine on October 1.
"Everybody loves Dolly, she's just the complete package. She's so flamboyant and spreads happiness and encourages people to be themselves," said Susie Rae, the event's organiser.
"The whole event is about supporting regional and rural communities because we have done it really tough. And sometimes we feel we are forgotten, the big cities get all the attention. So it's about bringing people to our community and showing them what it's all about."
The festival was originally planned to take place in 2020 but had to be postponed due to COVID-19 restrictions.
"It's very, very exciting. We actually can't believe it. What I'm really looking forward to is the gates opening and seeing people walking in and once the music starts feeling the vibe and support and love of the community," Ms Rae said.
Organisers have planned a jam packed program of entertainment throughout the day - including a family-friendly street festival and an over 18's evening event. Expect live music from country music artists including Kirsty Lee Akers, a drag performance from Timberlina, fabulous impersonators and tribute acts, market stalls and plenty of fun.
Attendees are encouraged to get in on the action by putting on their best Dolly and Kenny outfits for a competition judged by special guests Abbie Chatfield - best known for her appearance on The Bachelor and as a judge on The Masked Singer - and Narromine born and bred TV personality Rowdie Walden.
"We're hoping everyone will get right behind it and dress up - the more outrageous the better because that's Dolly," Ms Rae said.
"You've got to have lots of rhinestones, fringing, diamantes and big, big, big hair - that's Dolly of course. Kenny can get away with anything but you've got to have the beard and black cowboy hat."
Last month, member for Dubbo Dugald Saunders announced Narromine Council would receive a share of $239,651 in funding from the NSW Government's $25 million Reconnecting Regional NSW scheme. Part of that funding will go towards putting on the festival which Mr Saunders hopes will be "a landmark new event for our region".
"After years of drought followed by a global pandemic, it's time for our communities to come together again and thrive once more," Mr Saunders said.
Ms Rae hopes the event will grow to become "bigger than Dolly's hair" and as beloved as the Parkes Elvis Festival and ABBA Festival in Trundle, which is coming up on October 15.
The day-time party on Dandaloo Street is free to attend and the whole family is welcome. For the main event, an adults-only affair which will be held at the Narromine Golf Club, you'll have to buy a ticket at 123tix for just $15.
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Inner West Review,
