Daily Liberal

NSW farmer Bruce Maynard wins Bob Hawke Landcare honour at National Awards

By Newsroom
Updated August 24 2022 - 10:28pm, first published 10:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bruce Maynard received a prize package valued at $50,000 to further develop his sustainable land management work.

The winner of Australia's highest landcare honour says farmers will continue to face big challenges when it comes to integrating environmental outcomes into practical and profitable production systems.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.