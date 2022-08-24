Soon after graduating Year 12 at St John's College in 2015, Nikea Goodwin was back in her old classroom employed as a teacher's aide.
By a stroke of luck, soon the 24-year-old will move into classroom teaching as part of Charles Sturt University's newly designed teacher's course meant to address a shortfall of local teachers.
An initial of 145 CSU students from across the country, including Miss Goodwin, enrolled in the Collaborative Teacher's Aide Pathway funded by the federal education department, is being fast-tracked to complete their teaching degrees.
Under the ground-breaking teaching course model that CSU Dubbo has designed, Miss Goodwin works full-time as St John's teacher's aide, while also studying full-time to become a teacher.
It is daunting but Miss Goodwin said she is "comfortable" with combining studying and working under the CTAP model because "full support is in place".
"I think this is a really scary time to become a teacher because there is so much negativity being portrayed around the teaching load and demands of the job.
"However for me personally, if I stay at the school I am at, I will feel one hundred percent supported in my transition to teaching.
"I am feeling really comfortable within my transition due to the endless support that is put in place within the current pathway.
"CSU is very sensitive to the fact that I am studying a full-time load whilst working full time which is not common for a uni student and can only be achieved when support is in place."
As teachers' shortage grips the western NSW region, and across the state, CSU has begun discussions with local school principals and teachers to find solutions and partnered with TAFE NSW and Regional Development Australia.
They found that fast-tracking the teaching qualifications of those already employed as teacher's aides and other school support staff could be one solution to skilling potential teachers, CSU external relations director James Mckechnie said.
"It does address to get the people who are actually in the industry, they have current work experience, they know the children, they liked teaching as a profession and principals support them, " Mr McKechnie said.
"So we think they are more of targeted students rather than taking someone who had no teaching experience. It's not going to be a magic bullet but it can be part of the solutions."
By end of this year, an extra 3,000 teachers will be fielded across state schools to meet the impact of vacancies as part of the $125 million Teacher Supply Strategy, an NSW education department spokesman said.
As of this month, the spokesman said, an estimated 3,944 final-year teaching students will be granted interim teaching roles to fill staffing shortages since COVID-19 pandemic.
Dr Libbey Murray, a senior lecturer at Dubbo's CSU School of Education designed the CTAP course for teacher's aides and other school support staff to speed up obtaining a teaching degree within three years by giving them credits for previous studies.
The CSU Bachelor of Education Studies and master of Teaching can be completed online part-time or full-time while the student works, as in Miss Goodwin's case.
'It's really a good model because they get the chance to see the school system and not have many surprises, they see what they're in for and if they want to be in the teaching profession, its perfect," Dr Murray said.
"It is also important that principals know they are employing good teachers, and ho will stay in the area. We want our teachers to have families here, have children here, and be dedicated to working at schools in our region."
Miss Goodwin had earlier plans to study social work but a gap year working as a teacher's aide put her on track to the teaching profession.
While studying, Miss Goodwin said she found that teachers are "more than persons who deliver academic content" and it would work well for students as learners if they are able to maintain rapport with their teachers.
"I found relationships with teachers really difficult to uphold however I have some incredible teachers that taught me throughout my schooling, who I now am fortunate to call colleagues.
"After being successful in my application, I found a love for what I was doing and decided to remain as a teacher's aide."
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
