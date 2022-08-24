Daily Liberal
Our People

A former St John's College student found work as teacher's aide after Year 12 and now is on track to be one of its own homegrown teachers

Elizabeth Frias
By Elizabeth Frias
Updated August 24 2022 - 4:58am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Senior Charles Sturt University School of Education lecturer Dr Libbey Murray with teacher's aide student Nikea Goodwin. Picture: Elizabeth Frias

Soon after graduating Year 12 at St John's College in 2015, Nikea Goodwin was back in her old classroom employed as a teacher's aide.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elizabeth Frias

Elizabeth Frias

Journalist

Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.