Daily Liberal

Gilgandra man John Wesley Murphy convicted after caught driving while learner licence suspended

Zaarkacha Marlan
By Zaarkacha Marlan
Updated August 24 2022 - 4:58am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Learner driver caught behind the wheel while suspended and on parole

A Gilgandra learner driver caught behind the wheel while suspended due to unpaid fines was on parole at the time, a court has heard.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zaarkacha Marlan

Zaarkacha Marlan

Journalist

Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.