Daily Liberal

Emergency crews respond to truck fire in Narromine on McGrane Way

Zaarkacha Marlan
By Zaarkacha Marlan
Updated August 21 2022 - 11:28pm, first published 10:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emergency services were called to the McGrane Way about 7pm after a prime mover caught fire. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

A truck driver has managed to escape with minor burns to his hands after his prime mover went up in flame on the weekend.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zaarkacha Marlan

Zaarkacha Marlan

Journalist

Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.