A truck driver has managed to escape with minor burns to his hands after his prime mover went up in flame on the weekend.
Emergency services were called to the McGrane Way- about 15 kilometres south west of Narromine after a semi trailer caught fire about 7pm on Saturday night.
The truck driver managed to unhook his trailer that was carrying a used garbage compactor.
Fire crews from Narromine Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW), the Rural Fire Service, police and NSW Ambulance attended the scene. FRNSW Hazmat also attended to assist with a diesel spillage.
The truck driver managed to escape, but suffered from minor burns to his hands. The prime mover was completely destroyed by fire.
The highway was closed for about three hours until the fire was extinguished.
Police are investigating the cause of the fire.
Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
