Environmentalists fight on to 'Save Regand Park' as their petition gains traction

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
September 7 2022 - 7:00am
Margaret McDonald with the petition Dubbo Environment Group plan on handing to Dubbo Regional Council. Picture by Belinda Soole

Environmentalists around Dubbo have signed a petition to 'Save Regand Park' after Dubbo Regional Council [DRC] voted to start a new masterplan for the Regand Park area but hadn't rescinded the previous rulings that allow for a sporting facility to be put on the land.

