Police have arrested a man for driving while drunk and with cannabis in his system during a 42-year disqualification period.
On Monday, September 5 highway patrol officers stopped an unroadworthy vehicle on Fox Street in Walgett.
Advertisement
The driver - a 40-year-old man - returned a positive roadside breath test.
READ ALSO:
Further checks revealed the driver had never held a licence, and was disqualified from holding a licence for 42 years.
He was arrested and taken to Walgett police station where he returned a reading of 0.166. He also returned a positive reading to cannabis.
The man was charged with a second offence of high-range drink driving, a second offence of driving while disqualified and using a light vehicle with tyres not compliant with the standard.
The man is due to appear in Walgett Local Court on September 13.
Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.