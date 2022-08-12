Daily Liberal
Council

Regand Park amendment by Josh Black divides Dubbo Regional councillors

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
Updated August 12 2022 - 5:57am, first published 5:30am
Dubbo Regional councillor Josh Black (right) didn't expect his amendment on the Regand Park masterplan to face such backlash. Picture: Supplied

The Regand Park masterplan has become the topic of hot debate at Dubbo Regional Council [DRC] of late, with an amendment by councillor Josh Black splitting council down the middle at the latest standing committee meeting.

