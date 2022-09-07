A Narromine woman has been spared a conviction after attacking her high school bully in Coles.
Alma Wright, 24, approached a woman who had just picked up a basket at the entrance of Coles in Narromine, about 3pm on August 23 this year.
Advertisement
According to police Wright said the woman's name loudly causing her to turn around.
Wright asked "what the f--k did you say about my sister?", before she punched the woman in the face.
She punched the woman again in the head and upper body area, when the woman dropped her basket and attempted to retreat.
However Wright followed her and threw another two punches. At this point the woman was walking backwards and threw her arms out in front of her to get Wright off her. Eventually the woman struck out in self-defence hitting Wright in her upper body.
The pair headed toward the trolley area of Coles when Wright threw more punches toward the woman's head.
The woman asked who her sister was, before they continued wrestling.
At this point a number of customers in Coles noticed what was happening. Two people ran over to stand between the pair. Wright attempted to get around one of the men who had stopped her but she was unable to.
Eventually the two were separated, however Wright continued to shout at the woman. This according to police lasted for about 10 seconds before Wright eventually walked out of the store.
As a result of the attack the woman sustained a small bloody cut to her chin and a red graze on the left side of her cheek.
The woman attended Narromine police station to report what happened, and police reviewed CCTV footage from Coles which showed the incident unfold.
Later that night, Wright attended the police station where she was cautioned and placed under arrest.
When police put the allegations to her, Wright told officers the woman had been speaking about her younger sister for months and that she had become angry and upset about it and had enough.
Wright pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm in Narromine Local Court on Tuesday.
Advertisement
Aboriginal Legal Service defence lawyer Fiona Alamyar told the court her client had been bullied by the victim since they were in Year 8 at school. She said this lasted throughout her school years until Wright left in Year 10.
"For those years she was able to ignore the taunts and in her words the nastiness the victim showed her," Ms Alamyar said.
"But obviously on this day she wasn't able to control herself and her actions, and in essence the straw that broke the camels back was that the victim had been picking on her sister, driving past her house and threatening to bash her."
While Ms Alamyar conceded that there was no excuse for Wright's actions and the attack was in a public place, she said her client had come before the court "very embarrassed" and "upset" about what she did.
The court heard Wright - while not medicated - suffers from panic attacks and anxiety, and explained her experience of being in the police cells an "incredibly scary one".
Advertisement
Ms Alamyar said Wright had grown up witnessing a significant level of domestic violence, and more recently was experiencing these panic attacks and anxiety on a daily basis.
However, she said Wright hopes to deal with these mental health issues, hopes to obtain her licence and attend TAFE NSW to study a nail technician course.
Ms Alamyar said her client had no criminal record at all, and the offence was out of character asking the court to consider imposing a conditional release order without conviction.
Magistrate Stephen Olischlager said it was clear there was "bad blood" between the two women that spilled over in August.
He told Wright there was no excuse for violence, noting she should know by her experience it was never the answer, and warned the maximum penalty for the charge was up to five years in prison.
Advertisement
"It's not an excuse to ever take violence into your own hands to meet out whatever you think your own justice may be," he said.
"It's not justice at all, it's just violence."
Given the minor nature of the injuries, complete lack of criminal record and subjective circumstances growing up, Wright was handed a two year conditional release order to be of good behaviour.
Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.