Dubbo's love for tennis has flourished a great deal since Paramount Tennis Club first began in 1923. Managed by volunteers alone, the club began with 50 passionate members playing on five dirt courts in a complex on Bultje street.
Andrew Keirath was elected club president in March this year and has been playing tennis there for 30 years. He said he has found life-long friendships through the club, as well as a great way to stay fit.
"I'm a naturally competitive person, so it's a good way to compete in the sporting field. I'm 55 now, so it's something you can do for a long time," Mr Keirath said.
"For the community, it's a good way to make connections just outside of their normal work and family life. You meet people from all walks of life that play tennis."
From farm workers and agronomists to lawyers and doctors, folks from every background compete at the club.
In 2004, a government grant and support from council helped Paramount make the move to Wingewarra street. They were able to build 12 synthetic grass courts and install lights for evening competitions.
The club now has more than 300 members in Dubbo and surrounding towns including Wellington, Dunedoo, Gilgandra, Coonabarabran, and Peak Hill.
Karen and Glen Armstrong from Dubbo are life members and still play at the club.
Mr Armstrong has been club president before while his wife was the club secretary for 23 years. Mr Armstrong's father, Alan, was the first tennis coach at Paramount, he maintained the dirt courts as well as the committee.
"I've been playing tennis at the club since I was in nappies," Mr Armstrong said.
Mrs Armstrong said she was proud to be a part of Paramount because all the workers had been volunteering, and no one was being paid to be involved.
"It's just rewarding to see that it's continued to be available to people," she said.
The Armstrongs have three children, all of whom play tennis and have kept their parents active in the game over the years.
"It's a family sport. If your kids are involved in tennis, you tend to start playing tennis," Mrs Armstrong said.
During events like Wimbledon, the club invites everyone in the community to the courts for an open day playing tennis. They would also do sausage sizzles and barbecues to encourage participation.
For Paramount Tennis Club's 100th anniversary next May, the club committee has been planning a open weekend of tennis to celebrate the milestone.
For $85, adults can be become members for a year with one free membership for a junior player. The fees contribute to upkeep of the courts, clubhouse and maintenance of the club. Kids aged 10 and below play for free.
The clubs holds competitions for players from advanced levels to beginner levels during the week. Beginner Thursdays are "hugely popular" at the club.
Paramount also hosts social tennis on Tuesdays where beginners and people new to Dubbo can come play for a small fee. It's to encourage newcomers to learn more about the sport as well as make new friends.
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
