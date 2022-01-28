news, local-news, Australian Open, Ash Barty, Nick Kyrgios, Thanasi Kokkinakis, Melbourne, Rod Laver, Dubbo

Inspired by Ash Barty or the all-Australian men's double finalists in Melbourne - then this could be the time to pick up a racquet. To celebrate the success of the home-grown talent at the Australian Open, Paramount Tennis Club Dubbo is offering free court hire on Saturday ahead of the championship matches. "To celebrate the success of the Aussies at the Australian Open we are offering free court hire in the lead up to an historic 'super Saturday' night containing Ash Barty in the women's final and an all-Australian men's doubles final," the club said in a post to Facebook. "Simply visit our website and make a booking for tomorrow [Saturday] between 2pm and 6.30pm and you will not be charged, how good. "Then be home in time for women's final at 7.30pm." Bookings can be made at https://play.tennis.com.au/paramounttennisclubdubbo World number one Barty will take on Danielle Collins of the United States for the right to lift the trophy at Rod Laver Arena, and end a more than four-decades long drought for her country at its home slam. Should Barty triumph, it would be her third majors success, after her 2021 Wimbledon win and her 2019 win at the French Open. The last Australian woman to win the Australian Open was Chris O'Neil in 1978, and the last Australian to contest the women's final of the tournament was Wendy Turnbull in 1980. Australian wildcards Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis and countrymen Matt Ebden and Max Purcell each upset seeds and will now go head-to-head in the first all-Australian men's doubles final since 1980. Aussie wildcards Jaimee Fourlis and Jason Kubler finished runners-up in the Australian Open 2022 mixed doubles competition on Friday. Newly-crowned Australian of the Year Dylan Alcott was the runner-up in the quad wheelchair singles final on Thursday, his last match before retiring.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/kfuwY3afmKwk75A6TFwuEs/7b0c758c-4a25-458e-b7ee-dee67da1a54d.jpg/r0_221_1440_1035_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg