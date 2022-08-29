'Derelict' Wellington shopfronts to be demolished for new motel

Three 1930's style shop fronts on Wellington's historic main strip will be demolished to make way for a new motel under a plan approved last week.
Last Wednesday, Dubbo Regional Council put their stamp of approval on a development application from a Western Sydney-based developer to bulldoze the buildings from 100 to 104 Lee Street to build a motel they hope will "regenerate" the street.
Advertisement
Early stage plans for the site show a single-storey motel comprising 12 rooms and a manager's office. Facing the street would be a facade similar to that of the old newsagency on 104 Lee Street and parking would be at the rear of the property, away from Lee Street.
READ ALSO:
However, 98 Lee Street - a two-storey early Federation era building consisting of a shop with and residence - will not face the wrecking ball, but additions at the back of it will be demolished to make way for the motel. The main building will be retained and restored on heritage advice.
While the newsagency also has some heritage significance due to its connection to Fred Charles Wall, a one time Mayor of Wellington who owned the building for 10 years, a heritage assessment deemed the building in "exceptionally derelict condition". The building falls within a local conservation area but is not heritage listed.
"It is effectively a ruin and in exceptionally poor condition, having been constructed and extended over many years in an ad hoc manner and vacated some 15 years ago," wrote heritage advisor Barbara Hickson.
Ms Hickson recommended that developers include a sign or plaque recognising the old newsagency and its connection to Mr Wall who ran it until his death in 1945.
The developer bought 104 Lee Street last year for $88,000 and 100-102 Lee Street - an old home and office furniture store - for $132,000.
Developers say the new motel will be designed to "complement the streetscape, providing suitable infill to the area vacated by the shops and maintaining aesthetic continuity and scale".
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Inner West Review,
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Inner West Review,
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.