'Derelict' Wellington shopfronts to be demolished for new motel

By Allison Hore
Updated August 29 2022 - 6:49am, first published 2:00am
The old newsagency on 104 Lee Street is one of the buildings set to be demolished to make way for the motel.

Three 1930's style shop fronts on Wellington's historic main strip will be demolished to make way for a new motel under a plan approved last week.

