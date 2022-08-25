Daily Liberal

Indigenous-Aboriginal Party will contest the NSW election in Dubbo but it will be an independent candidate

Elizabeth Frias
By Elizabeth Frias
Updated August 26 2022 - 12:29am, first published August 25 2022 - 8:00pm
IAP members at their convention at Dubbo West Bowling Club on 12 August: Jeff Lawson, Lisa Bellamy (seated], Colleen Fuller, Owen Whyman and Jonathan Cookson. Picture: Amy McIntyre

After scooping nearly 80,000 votes in May 2022 federal election, the Indigenous-Aboriginal Party will be contesting a number of seats in the NSW state election - including Dubbo.

