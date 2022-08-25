After scooping nearly 80,000 votes in May 2022 federal election, the Indigenous-Aboriginal Party will be contesting a number of seats in the NSW state election - including Dubbo.
However party candidates will be running as independents after what they describe are "onerous" requirements to register as a political party, Indigenous-Aboriginal Party (IAP) convenor Owen Whyman told the Daily Liberal.
This was a consensus reached by the executive committee and party members that gathered for a convention at Club Dubbo recently.
While the IAP is registered at the federal level through the Australian Electoral Commission, the NSW Electoral Commission requires the party to be registered 16 months prior to the state election day and exist for a year as a political party before they can field candidates.
"We have candidates running but as independents fully supported by IAP because we are finding it hard to register as a political party in NSW. We have fantastic candidates who are passionate advocates for Indigenous issues," Mr Whyman said.
Derek Hardman, from Broken Hill, contested the seat of Parkes in the federal election where he gathered 4466 votes or 5.01 per cent of the total votes from nine candidates.
Ms Bellamy said the Dubbo candidate for the NSW state election would be announced later this year.
"We are most definitely considering running a Dubbo candidate with the backing of the party. We think it would be a very good seat to have a local candidate run in so more on that to come," Ms Bellamy said.
One of the party members, Colleen Fuller from the Central Coast, at the Dubbo convention declared her intention to run in the NSW election.
"It's going to be a big job for me to put my name out there but I am about uniting Indigenous and non-Indigenous people so that we have a true voice in parliament that is uniting all races and fighting together for what really matters," she said.
Ms Fuller is a Darkinjung and Yuin woman who joined the IAP since its formation prior to the May federal election.
Ms Bellamy said the IAP has yet to meet several electoral commission requirements to be recognised as a political party in NSW and many of the pre-requisites are an "onerous process". She said while they intend to run IAP candidates, they may not be able to get the registration on time.
She explained the process included candidate membership verification, which required declaration forms printed from the NSW Electoral Commission website - this she explained was not accessible for some.
"Getting people to scan it back or post it to us, and expecting people to find a scanner or printer is a big ask in some communities," Ms Bellamy said.
"It is almost as if they don't want new parties to register. Many of our members are living without a printer or scanner, who move around a bit, it makes the job of complying with their requirements close to impossible.
"But it's not impossible, it will just take us a bit longer than we hoped."
Ms Bellamy said they are all working for the IAP as volunteers, including the candidates who are running for seats.
"Our volunteers are the backbone of this party and they are all doing it voluntarily," Mr Whyman said.
Despite the hurdles as newcomers in politics, Ms Bellamy said, "the party is thriving and we want to go from strength to strength."
The Dubbo seat is currently held by the National Party's Dugald Saunders, the current minister for agriculture and minister for western NSW.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
