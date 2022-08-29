Daily Liberal
Council

Dubbo Regional Council to look into why migrants are leaving Dubbo for other cities

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
Updated August 29 2022 - 1:48am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Councillor Shibli Chowdhurry sat behind his desk at Dubbo Regional Council. Picture by Ciara Bastow

Dubbo Regional Council is taking the region's skilled employee shortage seriously, after councillor Shibli Chowdhury brought it to attention at the latest council meeting on August, 25.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ciara Bastow

Ciara Bastow

Senior Journalist

Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.