While some of us may enjoy an after work drink or a night out with friends, many of us never think about what is going on behind the bar.
In a 'five questions with...' feature piece with the Daily Liberal, Ashij Shah, a mixologist from the Establishment Bar explains the reason he became a mixologist, the fun in running classes for people, and some big 'no's when it comes to creating a drink.
1. What is your favourite drink to make?
There isn't any drink specific to say is my favourite, we have an option for customers to order a "surprise me" drink which allows us to come up with something creative and play with different ingredients that suits the customers palette.
2. Why did you decide to become a mixologist, or do it as a side job?
Since I arrived in Australia back in 2016 I have been working in the hospitality industry and have continued it.
I loved this industry and will always keep it as a side job. I think this industry let's you have maximum fun while working.
3. Are there any tips for making a good cocktail?
We here at The Establishment believe tips for making a good cocktail is balancing the drink.
In saying that, a cocktail will taste great when fresh ingredients are used and it has to be balanced.
4. What is the fun part of running classes? What can people learn?
The fun part of running cocktail classes is sharing the knowledge that I have gained in these years working behind the bar, teaching people different ways and tricks of making a good cocktail.
Personally for me when I run a cocktail class my aim is to teach people how they can make cocktails at home and have fun while doing it.
In the bar we may have all the required ingredients and tools but at home, not so much. So I share with them the tricks and ideas how it can be done at home.
5. What are some big 'no's' when creating a drink?
There aren't really any no, no's when creating a drink.
It's probably quiet the opposite, you can be as creative as you like, as long as it balances correctly and it's drinkable.
