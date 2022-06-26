Daily Liberal

Five questions with House of Avi jutti store in Dubbo

Bageshri Savyasachi
By Bageshri Savyasachi
June 26 2022 - 1:00am
House of Avi owner, Avi Kumar, shows off his collection of juttis. Picture: Amy McIntyre

1. What does a typical day look like for you at House of Avi?

Reporter

Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

