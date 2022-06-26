1. What does a typical day look like for you at House of Avi?
Hours of silence due to limited local customers coming to the main street. But it's punctuated with moments of fun when tourists visiting Dubbo come into the store. They would've seen our ads on social media and come in to get our super comfy jutti shoes.
2. What's your favourite thing about working there?
It's my first store in Australia. As a footwear and apparel maker, it's always rewarding to see my designs come to life on shoes, scarves and T-shirts. We only sell what we make ourselves.
3. What's one moment from your time at the place that will always stick with you?
COVID-19. Whilst big business sucked up all the funding subsidies it was small businesses like mine in Dubbo that were supported by online orders that kept coming in from all across Australia and the Pacific islands.
4. What's one thing most people don't know about House of Avi?
That my comfy shoes are in high demand across the world for their super large sizes that are not available anywhere else. House Of Avi has stores in Australia, USA, and India.
Juttis are quite popular but locals still think that they are Indian shoes only worn by Indians. My social media shows customers of every background wearing my juttis.
5. What does the future look like for the store?
My second store in Australia is planned for the Gold Coast. I will also be opening a House Of Avi store in the United Kingdom next.
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
