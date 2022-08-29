A Dubbo kangaroo shooter who was caught speeding along Brisbane street at 108km/h has been spared a conviction.
Brent Charles Walker was caught by police travelling 108km/h along Brisbane Street in a signposted 60km/h zone at 6.20am on March 17 this year.
The 42-year-old appeared in Dubbo Local Court this week where he pleaded guilty to speeding in excess of 30km/h.
Defence lawyer David Hemsworth conceded while it was a high speed in the zone he was in, he argued it occurred, near River Street in an area which surrounded by a reserve and acreages.
Mr Hemsworth argued the road came directly out of an 80km/h zone, and there was no requirement to make any sharp turns.
The court heard Walker was a professional kangaroo shooter and had been out four nights in a row, working 12 hour shifts when the offence occurred. Mr Hemsworth said his client was "overtired", and at the time had a two-week old baby and five-year-old daughter who required a lot of attention.
"There had been quite a number of sleepless nights ... he tells me that in the state he was in, he simply didn't recognise it was a 60km/h zone," Mr Hemsworth said.
Mr Hemsworth argued is wasn't a "blatant obvious intentional exercise of reckless driving", but rather he was simply "not concentrating" on the zone he was in.
He said his client had "some driving record", but had not been disqualified or suspended for an offence since 2001 when he was sentenced for mid-range drink driving.
The court heard Walker had a strong need for a licence to maintain his income for his family as he worked as a sole trader, with Mr Hemsworth asking the court to consider not imposing a conviction.
Magistrate Theresa Hamilton accepted it wasn't a built up area of town, and the offence occurred in the early hours of the morning.
She took into account the fact Walker had completed the traffic offenders program, and provided references about his good character and the fact he supports his family through his employment, which he wouldn't be able to continue if his licence was disqualified.
The court heard Walker had relatively limited criminal history, noting a few speeding fines for speeding no more than 10km/h over the limit.
Walker was handed a 12-month good behaviour bond without a conviction, but warned by Magistrate Hamilton to "keep an eye on the speedo".
Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
