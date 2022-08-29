Daily Liberal

Kangaroo shooter caught speeding on Brisbane Street more than 40 kilometres over the limit

Zaarkacha Marlan
By Zaarkacha Marlan
Updated August 29 2022 - 6:50am, first published 12:00am
The 42-year-old was caught speeding 108km/h in a signposted 60km/h zone. Picture: Google maps

A Dubbo kangaroo shooter who was caught speeding along Brisbane street at 108km/h has been spared a conviction.

