Daily Liberal
Photos

Marathon winner Keith MacPherson collapsed at the end of a 42.2 kilometre dash to the Dubbo Stampede finish line

Elizabeth Frias
By Elizabeth Frias
August 28 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Dubbo Stampede's marathon winner Keith MacPherson finished a stunning record of two hours, 29 minutes and six seconds at the end of Rhino Rumble's 42.2 kilometres gruelling loop at the Taronga Western Plains Zoo on Sunday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elizabeth Frias

Elizabeth Frias

Journalist

Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.