Dubbo Stampede's marathon winner Keith MacPherson finished a stunning record of two hours, 29 minutes and six seconds at the end of Rhino Rumble's 42.2 kilometres gruelling loop at the Taronga Western Plains Zoo on Sunday.
Mr MacPherson, of St Ives, collapsed at the finish line but it was for a good cause, as he and the women's division winner, Michelle Gailey, who clocked three hours, 15 minutes and 20 seconds were declared overall winners.
They ran alongside 1486 runners of all abilities who sweat it out on the 11th year of Dubbo Stampede which had entrants in five divisions coming along to Dubbo from across all states.
Stampeed committee spokesman Stephen Fossey said Mr Macpherson broke the record this year from the 2019 marathon record of Alexander Matthews "by a few seconds".
"He was exhausted at the end of the race so he collapsed but he had a lot of help from the team," Mr Fossey said. "He's now ok."
More than 1500 registered for this year's event which was another record the committee has achieved following the event's cancellation in 2019 and 2020 due to the pandemic.
This year's event at the zoo is raising money to furnish The Dubbo Orchard - a facility soon to be built to provide a safe haven for families and individuals from the region and nearby towns escaping domestic violence. Another facility is being built in Orange to assist families in the Central West region.
To support the Dubbo Orchard, funds raised from this year's event will be used to purchase furniture and white goods to make the facility comfortable for families and their children who are seeking refuge, said Katie Lyons of the Dubbo Stampede committee.
Mr MacPherson is believed to be recuperating from the marathon but one of the first-time marathon runners - Erica Gleeson, said she was glad to run alongside her sister Lauren, noting they would be back next year.
"My dad has run a lot of marathons so it was something I thought I would do for a really good cause and I got to run with my sister," the young mum from Canberra said.
"We all came from everywhere so it's a whole family affair for us today."
Mrs Gleeson is an occupational therapist with the education department in Canberra and participated in the marathon so she could help raise funds for victims of domestic violence.
She ran with the entire family. Her father Mike Hansen and sister Lauren from Sydney did 10-kilometres; mother-in-law Rhonda Gleeson, a Dubbo resident and a regular Parkrun Dubbo volunteer did the five kilometre Dingo Dash; her husband Luke Gleeson also ran with their children Amelia and baby Hamish in the pram in the Dingo Dash.
Mrs Gleeson was one of 162 entrants in the Rhino Ramble.
"There's so many of us, but in our division we were the smallest number. It was a really fun event, you had your name on the bib so everybody gets to know your name while doing the loop and they cheer you on," said Mrs Gleeson.
From Rouse Hill, Gus and Louise Garber ran with three children in tow and they came with a group of 14 runners who also came with their families.
Louise is a member of the She Runs the Hills running group, while Gus is a member of the Kellyville-Rouse Hill Runners.
"The kids loved the zoo," said Mrs Garber who finished the 10-kilometre Cheetah Run.
"It's really a nice event, easy to get to, and make it a holiday while we are here." Mr Garber completed a half marathon run.
The other winners are Lachlan Cook (5.3 kilometres Dingo Dash - men's); Harriet Greentree (Dingo Dash - womens' division); Connor Whiteley (10-kilometre Cheetah Chase - men's) and Claire Macpherson (Cheetah Chase womens' division); James Nipperess (21-kilometres Zebra Zoom- men's) and Loretta Melcer (Zebra Zoom womens' division); and Wallaby Wheels one-kilometre winner is Josh Thomas who participated by himself as a person with disability.
The stampede organising committee led by president Nathan Weekes said they are thankful to the Dubbo zoo management for hosting their event this year as well as the hundreds of volunteers that have assisted them.
The Dubbo Stampede is popularly known as a major running festival promoting healthy and active living held in a zoo in NSW.
Participants walk or run through the zoo under the watchful eye of some of the world's rare animal species such as rhinos, lions, lemurs, giraffes, hippos, apes, and monkeys, among others, homed and cared for at the Taronga Western Plains Zoo on its 500 hectares property on Obley Road.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
