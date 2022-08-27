Daily Liberal

Dubbo basketballer receives inaugural Indigenous award from the Western Region Academy of Sport

By Allison Hore
August 27 2022 - 8:00pm
OA by ATSI athlete award winner Millie Sutcliffe - from Dubbo - with UAA representative Keith Palmer. Picture: Supplied

Dubbo's Millie Sutcliffe has taken home the inaugural award for outstanding achievement by an Aboriginal and or Torres Strait Islander person at the Western Region Academy of Sport's annual presentation evening.

