Dubbo basketballer receives inaugural Indigenous award from the Western Region Academy of Sport

Dubbo's Millie Sutcliffe has taken home the inaugural award for outstanding achievement by an Aboriginal and or Torres Strait Islander person at the Western Region Academy of Sport's annual presentation evening.
This year is the first time the Western Region Academy of Sport has included the award, recognising an Indigenous athlete at the academy who demonstrated outstanding sporting achievement and success within their sport.
Ms Sutcliffe, a basketballer, received the award for her achievements over the past year including being selected into the Junior NBA and captaining the NSW side at the National Indigenous Basketball Tournament where she was named in the All Star five.
She was also selected to be part of the U16s Basketball NSW state performance program and the U16s WRAS girls' side that won gold at the 2022 Academy Games.
The Western Region Academy of Sport awards night was held at Panthers Bathurst on August 13 and included award categories such as strength and conditioning, coach's award, chairman's nominee's for excellence and the squad athlete of the year for each program.
Ms Sutcliffe was also recognised with a coach's award. Other prize winners from Dubbo included basketball players Jazzy Gordon and Lara Winterton who took home coach's awards and basketballer Josh Bywater who was announced as one of the Chairman's nominees for excellence.
The major award of 2022 WRAS Athlete of the Year was given to Mudgee's Alesha Bennetts for her achievement in the sport of athletics and para-athlete Aaron Houston was announced as runner up.
Ms Bennetts won three golds at the Little Athletics Regional Championships, claimed gold in the 400m hurdles and silver in the 400m sprint at the NSW Junior State Carnival, was selected to race for NSW at the National Athletics Championships and compete in the Oceania Athletics Championships.
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Inner West Review,
