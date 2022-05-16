news, local-news,

Improve your health and support local Dubbo initiatives - including a domestic violence shelter - through the annual Dubbo Stampede, a running festival for everyone. President Nathan Weeks said everyone was encouraged to run in the festival, which sees participants traverse the Taronga Western Plains Zoo perimeters. "We encourage everyone to take part to encourage healthy lifestyles and fun with family and friends," Mr Weeks said. "Whether people are serious runners looking to win prizes, runners just looking to challenge themselves and get a PB or families out for a walk together. From 5.3 kilometres (the distance around the Zoo circuit) to the full marathon, there is literally something for everyone. "We even have free training plans on our website so it couldn't be easier to take the step towards a healthy goal or to tick that bucket list goal of achieving a half or full marathon." The iconic Western Plains Zoo is a beautiful backdrop for the run, and participants might be lucky enough to spy some animals on their journeys around the track. An entry to the Stampede gives everyone a single day pass to the zoo so they can enjoy a stroll or drive around at a slower pace over the weekend once they have collected their registration pack. Mr Weeks said the Stampede gives back to the community and supports other local groups and initiatives. "Examples of donations have included Dubbo Touch Football Association with their lighting project, the lighting project around the river track, and the Zoo Hospital. One organisation we are supporting this year is domestic violence accommodation," Mr Weeks said. ALSO MAKING NEWS: The event is in its eleventh year, and due to COVID-19, the 2022 event will be the first live event in two years. "We want as many people as possible live at the event this year to celebrate the Stampede with us," Mr Weeks said. "We all love a medal as a token of our achievement. This year our finisher medals are made of timber. This makes them more biodegradable as well as looking amazing." Register for the Dubbo Stampede and find out more at dubbostampede.com.au Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/QQwHRnUv9qYdvjDNLdqaup/43160703-8407-48fd-94e6-e35805249605.JPG/r0_264_5184_3193_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg