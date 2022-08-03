Dubbo school marks 175 years of public schooling with a look into the past and the future through fancy dress

Dubbo South Public School marked its 175th anniversary on Tuesday 2 August, coinciding with Education Week.
Students dressed up to represent different periods, and undertook a range of period-matching activities.
The school's kindergarten students will represented the present, years one and two the colonial period, years three and four different countries, and years five and six the future, reflecting this year's Education Week theme: 'Creating futures - education changes lives'.
