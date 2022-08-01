They had to be patient but two late goals on Saturday helped Dubbo FC keep alive hopes of a Western Premier League minor premiership.
Frustration was the Bulls' biggest opponent at times at Apex Oval on Saturday as they dominated proceedings against Orange CYMS but could turn the sheer weight of possession into goals.
Thankfully for the hosts, the chances kept being created and late in the second half Gareth Williams swept home a shot from a corner before Alex Richardson-Bell made sure of the win in the final moments.
"We were doing everything right. We just couldn't score," Williams said of the match.
"We had heaps of shots and plenty of chances but it just wouldn't go in."
As has been the case so often this season, Williams was the one who made the difference on Saturday.
A corner from Dom Ambler evaded those at the front post and the striker was then to send the ball into the back of the net and spark celebrations among Bulls players and fans.
The goal was Williams' tenth of the season, the best of anyone from Dubbo FC while only three other players in the competition have scored more.
"I've been going alright. It had been a couple of weeks since I'd scored so it was good to get at least one," he said.
As a striker who loves finding the back of the net, Williams admitted matches like Saturday's can frustrating at times.
Staying composed is key and Williams said that was easy to do given the quality of chances being created by those behind him.
"It was frustrating for me not to score more but with our midfielders and backs we've got, we're always creating chances so it's pretty helpful," he said.
"They (CYMS) are not a bad team but we just played all over them, really. The ball was barely in our half in the second half.
"I think they might have had one chance in the second half and that was about it."
There was a healthy crowd on hand for the match, which was part of a special occasion at Apex Oval.
Saturday's tripleheader marked the first time all three Dubbo teams - the Bulls, Orana Spurs and Macquarie United - had played at home at the one time.
The Bulls kicked off at 3pm before Spurs took on Mudgee and then Macquarie United played Parkes from 7pm.
Spurs were impressive 4-0 winners over Mudgee but there was to be no Dubbo trifecta as Macquarie United slipped to a 3-1 loss to Parkes.
"It was a good day," Williams said.
"We had a lot of kids from own juniors teams come to watch and a lot of old coaches and players came down so it was a good day."
The win over CYMS moved Bulls level with third-placed Barnstoneworth United on the ladder but the Dubbo side remains fourth on goal difference.
Orana Waratahs and Panorama remain locked at the top of the ladder, one win ahead of both Barnies and Bulls, with four rounds remaining in the regular season.
"It's always good to finish on top but we're not really worried about that right now," Williams said.
"We're just taking it game-to-game and working on our own things. We're not really worried about others results."
Spurs' 4-0 win over Mudgee on Saturday kept their finals hopes alive.
The Ben Manson-coached side is seventh, seven points off Parkes and the all-important sixth place.
Jake Ferguson and Bradley Boney-Chillie each scored doubles on Saturday for a Spurs side which has a derby clash with Bulls up next.
"It's always tough to play Spurs. They always come to beat us," Williams said.
"We've got a pretty good rivalry and we're definitely looking forward to it."
Macquarie United next hosts Panorama FC, with hopes of avoiding the wooden spoon now fading.
Macquarie United's 3-1 loss to Parkes leaves them at the foot of the ladder, five points off Orange CYMS.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
