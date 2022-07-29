Neapolitan ice cream, the three tenors and, of course, the famed Lord of the Rings trilogy.
The best things come in threes and football fans will be hoped that's proved right again on Saturday.
Advertisement
Apex Oval will host a bumper Western Premier League triple-header, with all three Dubbo teams playing at the one location on the one day.
The action will start at 3pm when Dubbo Bulls take on Orange CYMS, before Orana Spurs meet Mudgee at 5pm and the Macquarie United plays Parkes under lights from 7pm.
"It's awesome. It's good to see all the Dubbo teams come together," Spurs coach Ben Manson said.
"Get down there if you're a bit bored. You can watch all three games and it's going to be a good competition in all three."
READ ALSO:
With five rounds remaining, Saturday's matches are crucial for all Dubbo sides for different reasons.
Bulls are six points off top spot and a victory over CYMS will boost their minor premiership hopes, while only a win will do for seventh-placed Orana Spurs as they aim to keep their finals hopes alive.
For Macquarie United, Saturday offers the chance to score just a second win this season and boost the chances of avoiding the wooden spoon in 2022.
While each of the three Dubbo sides are rivals, it's friendly competition and there is expected to be support for each other on Saturday.
"We all get along well. We don't have any problems with each other," Manson added.
"We're three sides all at different stages."
Bulls, fresh from a bye last weekend, will be favourites against an Orange CYMS side which has just two wins to its name this season.
Scott Fox's side is part of an exciting minor premiership battle, as they sit on 26 points while Orange Waratahs leads the way on 32 and then the stuttering Panorama FC and Barnstoneworth United both have 29 points.
Advertisement
With Waratahs having the bye this weekend and Panorama and Barnies playing each other, Bulls have a golden chance to move closer to the top.
Spurs have a different goal, as last weekend's 4-1 home loss to Parkes resulted in the Dubbo team falling seven points off the top six.
"Mudgee has been playing well and we've been a bit up and down. But hopefully we put in a good performance," Manson said.
As much as Manson said he's focused on performances and not the results for the rest of the season, he's not giving up on finals this year.
Spurs were top of the ladder when the 2021 season was cancelled due to COVID with one round to go but things have been far more difficult this year, as Manson has struggled to develop consistent lineups and consistent performances.
"Everyone expects us to do it again. It's been a bit harder," he admitted, before saying he hasn't given up on finals.
Advertisement
"Not at all. I know the performances we can put it. It's just finding a consistent team and how we turn up on the day."
Macquarie United will round out the night and a win over Parkes would not only help their hopes of moving off the bottom, but it would also do Spurs a favour.
Parkes head into the game having played some of their best football recently, with last round's 4-1 win over Spurs coming after a 6-3 victory over Panorama.
Lithgow hosts Bathurst 75 in the round's other match on Saturday.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.