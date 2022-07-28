Macquarie United may have two minor premierships wrapped up but there's still plenty to play for in the final round of the Dubbo and District Football Association regular season.
The last lot of matches before the finals will be played on Sunday and there will be plenty of eyes on the men's division one competition.
Advertisement
Macquarie United is eight points clear at the top of the ladder but every other position could change on the weekend.
The Newtown Saints gave their chances of a top two finish a huge boost when they scored a 1-0 win over the minor premiers in waiting last weekend.
READ ALSO:
Newtown remains third on the ladder but is just one point off Dubbo Bulls, who scored a thrilling 5-4 win over Westside on Sunday.
Also in the race for second is Orana Spurs, who had the bye on Sunday but are just one point of Newtown and two behind Spurs.
Newtown and Spurs will meet in a crucial final round meeting and there will be pressure on the latter.
While Spurs is fourth at the moment and could climb to second in the final round, there is also the chance they could miss out on finals altogether.
Westside sits fifth on the ladder, three points off Spurs, but will move level on the weekend as they have the bye.
Westside also currently has a better differential than Spurs so could finish in the top four if things go their way on Sunday.
"We've got to at least draw in second grade to get through but we have to win in first grade," Spurs coach Ben Manson said.
"It's come down to the wire but we just haven't had a consistent team in all grades.
"It shows how hard it is when you put first graders in (Western) Premier League and second graders in first grade.
"It's something you've got to deal with and I think we've handled it well but it has taken a toll."
Newtown and Spurs have played twice this season and Manson's troops have won on both occasions.
Advertisement
But in recent weeks the form has Spurs has been patchy, with back-to-back losses suffered before the bye.
"We do play two or three Premier League players back in first grade so if they're okay after playing on Saturday then we should have pretty good chance," Manson added.
"Newtown has such a good team and they're very strong on the ball. We've got past them the past couple of times but it's always been very, very close."
In the women's competition, it's again all about Macquarie United.
The club has dominated the women's competition in recent years and sealed top sot for this season a number of weeks ago.
Heading into the final round, Macquarie United is 13 points clear at the top while there's also a 15-point gap between second-placed Dubbo Bulls and the Newtown Saints.
Advertisement
Macquarie United and Bulls will meet in Sunday's final round in what could well be a grand final preview.
The two sides have already met four times this season and Macquarie has won three of them, scoring 15 goals in the process.
The 3-2 win for the Bulls earlier this month remains Macquarie's only loss this season.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.