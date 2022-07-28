Daily Liberal

Dubbo District Football Association finals places to be decided in last round

Nick Guthrie
By Nick Guthrie
Updated July 28 2022 - 3:06am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tyler Austin and Macquarie United have top spot wrapped up in division one but there's still plenty to play for in this weekend's final round. Picture: Amy McIntyre

Macquarie United may have two minor premierships wrapped up but there's still plenty to play for in the final round of the Dubbo and District Football Association regular season.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Guthrie

Nick Guthrie

Senior journalist

I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.