Orana Spurs coach Ben Manson believes this year's Western Premier League competition could be won by anyone.
Manson's call comes after his side won 3-2 against Orange Waratahs over the weekend in round of upsets for the Western Premier League (WPL).
Looking at the ladder, nine points separates second place from seventh and with seven rounds remaining the race towards the WPL finals is going to be close.
After their win on Saturday, Manson believes not many people would've predicted the round's results to go the way they did.
"It's still open to change, if we win the rest of the season we could be at the top again," he said.
"It's going to be hard, that was a big upset round for everyone.
"If you look at the round itself, all the underdogs won.
"You just can't tell with the football, it's such a high level and anyone on their day can beat anyone."
Spurs have been one of the surprise sides this year, after finishing top of the table in the 2021 season, a frustrating run of draws has led them to be narrowly outside a finals spot currently.
While they sit in seventh on the ladder, Spurs have had a disrupted season in 2022 with injuries and suspensions plagued them throughout the year.
But Manson is still positive about his side's chances of making a run towards a finals spot over the remaining weeks.
"It's been exciting, it's an exciting season for us," he said.
"We've had so many ups and downs where as last year we didn't have many downs.
"It's good to see the boys fight back and show what they can do."
