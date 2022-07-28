Daily Liberal

A bypass looks unlikely to come to Dubbo in the next few years

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated July 28 2022 - 6:32am, first published 4:04am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Farraway, Dugald Saunders, Murray Wood, Cassandra Hodges and Paul Polansky earlier this year at the proposed site. Picture: Belinda Soole

A heavy-vehicle bypass for Dubbo looks unlikely to happen after Transport for NSW admitted they are not looking into the matter.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.