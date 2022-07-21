Dubbo is the crossroads of three major highways in NSW and Rod Hannifey believes the city should indeed have a heavy vehicle bypass.
A truck driver and road safety advocate, Mr Hannifey believes Dubbo should look at what Orange has done with its Northern Distributor Rd and consider designing a bypass to divert traffic around the city.
"If you look at Orange the bypass that went in there and they are not calling it a bypass but that's what it is has allowed the place to grow," he said.
"It's given facilities outside of town, it's been a terrific thing for Orange and they only have traffic going one way really.
"We are the crossroads of NSW, we've got no decent truck stops in Dubbo for a town of this size."
Orange's Northern Distributor Rd has grown the city in a big way, with houses, businesses and sporting fields all taking advantage of the extra room out of town.
With the River Street Bridge in the process of starting construction, Mr Hannifey believes there is another way to divert traffic and one which should be seriously considered.
"You can't get one (truck stop) in town, the River St Bridge isn't going to solve all of our problems," he said.
"It's going to create more troubles coming into town because if we had a ring road if they had planned ahead and with the money from the River St Bridge we could've finished it in a few years.
"What they've said is because we are getting the River St Bridge then they won't provide money for Dubbo for another 20 years and by then we will all have been screaming for it for 20 years."
Currently, heavy vehicles who wish to travel through Dubbo use main roads which can be time-consuming for both cars and trucks during peak hours.
Member for Dubbo Dugald Saunders said there could be another bypass in the city's future to add to what is already there.
"There is always the possibility of more heavy vehicle bypasses for Dubbo, and I have already had early discussions with council around it identifying possible routes at some point," he said.
"One bypass is already used by heavy vehicles to join the Newell and Mitchell Highways via Troy Bridge Rd and Bunglegumbie Rd."
Mr Saunders said earlier this year he believed the new bridge would provide a smooth pathway for heavy vehicles to avoid high traffic areas.
"The new Dubbo bridge will help disperse traffic from a couple of heavy traffic areas, and will make a significant difference to local travel times, as well as providing a diversion for Newell Hwy traffic which will no longer have to travel with commuter traffic along Erskine St."
Mr Hannifey said a lot of truck drivers he knows often opt to avoid Dubbo completely due to the lack of facilities available for them here, something he believes a bypass would indeed have.
"A lot of blokes go through Narromine because they don't want to come through Dubbo," he said.
"There is a couple of factors involved in that, the Narromine Rd floods and it's falling apart.
"If Narromine (Shire) Council then say 'this is the Dubbo bypass we want more money' then we are less likely to get a bypass.
"Until we get that bypass we won't have decent truck facilities for people that come through here. You look at the changeovers now, all the blokes who pull up opposite Kenworth.
"I'm trying to get the RMS to put a toilet in there, we've got three major areas but not one of them has toilets.
"There is none out at the (Taronga Western Plains) Zoo, there are none near Kenworth because the Caltex is gone and there are none near the go-kart club.
"A bi-product of having a bypass is you could have all of those facilities but realistically we should've been building that now."
So, does Dubbo need a heavy vehicle bypass?
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
