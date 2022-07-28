Several Dubbo students have already received early offers to study at university in 2023, well ahead of the Higher School Certificate.
Thanks to the Charles Sturt University Advantage program, students' results from Year 11 have helped lead to more than 2,000 early entry offers being sent out.
Dubbo College Senior Campus' Kyra Daly is one of the students who received an early entry offer to the university.
"I applied because I've always been passionate about nursing," she said.
"I love the approach of this program when it comes to university entry - it isn't just about marks, you get to portray who you are as a person too.
"It feels amazing to have received an offer. It's like a weight has been lifted off my shoulders, and now I can just be excited to learn and study my dream course."
Six students from Dubbo have received offers so far, with more rounds of offers coming later in the year.
Charles Sturt University's Jordon Stewart admitted is an exciting time for the students who can now focus on doing their best in exams without the pressure of getting into university hanging over their heads.
"We've just released round two offers and it's always a good response sending them the offers," he said.
"It takes a lot of the pressure off the HSC or the VCE or whatever they are doing and they know they've got a firm offer to start next year.
"They still need to finish year 12 but don't need to have that normal stress people have of trying to get the ATAR they need.
"It's been a really positive response all around."
Mr Stewart believes early entry is something which has become more popular in recent years, especially after COVID-19 has impacted the last 24 months of schooling.
"I remember when I was in school 10 years ago or so, early entry existed but it wasn't very common," he said.
"Whereas these days especially over the last few years, it has become a lot more common as a whole.
"I think students are just after security and something like Charles Sturt's advantage gives them that security.
"It's been an up and down few years for everyone but especially school students learning from home and doing their HSC at different times of the year."
While the students are already secured a spot in university, Mr Stewart said they still need to do their best in their exams.
"We still encourage them to go well in their exams and go well," he said.
"But this just takes off the pressure and the students can enjoy their last year instead of stressing the entire time."
